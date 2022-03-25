GRF Flight operations

Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Equipment) 3rd Class Ryan Lucero, from Albuquerque, New Mexico, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) air department, stands watch as the jet blast deflector operator on Ford's flight deck, March 25, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting flight deck certification and air wing carrier qualification as part of the ship’s tailored basic phase prior tooperational deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Riley McDowell)

Date Taken: 03.25.2022
Hometown: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US