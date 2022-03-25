GRF Flight operations

Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Raven Ryder, from Woodbridge, Virginia, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) air department, enters flight deck control after participating in a foreign object and debris walkdown, March 25, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting flight deck certification and air wing carrier qualification as part of the ship’s tailored basic phase prior to operational deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Riley McDowell)

Date Taken: 03.25.2022
Hometown: WOODBRIDGE, VA, US