An F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the "Golden Warriors" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 87, lands on USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) flight deck, March 26, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting flight deck certification and air wing carrier qualification as part of the ship’s tailored basic phase prior to operational deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary Melvin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.26.2022 Date Posted: 03.29.2022 06:30 Photo ID: 7113234 VIRIN: 220326-N-YW264-1302 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 966.65 KB Location: US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, GRF Flight Deck Certification [Image 14 of 14], by PO2 Zachary Melvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.