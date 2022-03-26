GRF Flight Deck Certification

Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) Airman Shelby Bilodeau, from Arlington, Texas, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) air department, mans a tow tractor during flight operations, March 26, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting flight deck certification and air wing carrier qualification as part of the ship’s tailored basic phase prior to operational deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary Melvin)

