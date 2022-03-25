GRF Flight operations

Sailors assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) air department, man a P-25 firefighting truck as Sailors assigned to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8 conduct pre-flight checks on an an F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the "Ragin' Bulls" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 37, before takeoff on Ford's flight deck, March 25, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting flight deck certification and air wing carrier qualification as part of the ship’s tailored basic phase prior to operational deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Riley McDowell)

