    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service

    GRF Flight operations [Image 4 of 14]

    GRF Flight operations

    UNITED STATES

    03.25.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Riley McDowell  

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)     

    Sailors assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) air department, man a P-25 firefighting truck as Sailors assigned to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8 conduct pre-flight checks on an an F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the "Ragin' Bulls" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 37, before takeoff on Ford's flight deck, March 25, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting flight deck certification and air wing carrier qualification as part of the ship’s tailored basic phase prior to operational deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Riley McDowell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2022
    Date Posted: 03.29.2022 06:30
    Photo ID: 7113226
    VIRIN: 220325-N-OH637-1036
    Resolution: 5472x3078
    Size: 1.43 MB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GRF Flight operations [Image 14 of 14], by PO3 Riley McDowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

