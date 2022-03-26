Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GRF Flight Deck Certification [Image 7 of 14]

    GRF Flight Deck Certification

    UNITED STATES

    03.26.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Zachary Melvin 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)     

    An F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the "Ragin' Bulls" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 37, prepares to launch from USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) flight deck, March 26, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting flight deck certification and air wing carrier qualification as part of the ship’s tailored basic phase prior to operational deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary Melvin)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GRF Flight Deck Certification [Image 14 of 14], by PO2 Zachary Melvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    F/A-18
    US Navy
    YW264

