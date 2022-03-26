Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GRF Flight Deck Certification [Image 13 of 14]

    GRF Flight Deck Certification

    UNITED STATES

    03.26.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Zachary Melvin 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)     

    An F/A-18F Super Hornet, attached to the "Blacklions" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 213, lands on USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) flight deck, March 26, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting flight deck certification and air wing carrier qualification as part of the ship’s tailored basic phase prior to operational deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary Melvin)

    Date Taken: 03.26.2022
    Date Posted: 03.29.2022 06:30
    Photo ID: 7113235
    VIRIN: 220326-N-YW264-1413
    Resolution: 4532x3021
    Size: 825.59 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GRF Flight Deck Certification [Image 14 of 14], by PO2 Zachary Melvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    F/A-18
    US Navy
    YW264
    CONAC

