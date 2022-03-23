Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Damage Control Drill [Image 13 of 13]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Damage Control Drill

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    03.23.2022

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Dallas Snider 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    220323-N-WU964-1023 YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 23, 2022) Sailors simulate fighting a fire during a damage control drill aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan Sailors perform damage control training to prepare for casualties that can occur while in port. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Dallas A. Snider)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2022
    Date Posted: 03.28.2022 02:18
    Photo ID: 7111307
    VIRIN: 220323-N-WU964-1023
    Resolution: 4462x2978
    Size: 1.04 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Damage Control Drill [Image 13 of 13], by SA Dallas Snider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Equipment Inspection
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Equipment Inspection
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Equipment Inspection
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Equipment Inspection
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Equipment Inspection
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Equipment Inspection
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Life Preserver Maintenance
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Life Preserver Maintenance
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Life Preserver Maintenance
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Life Preserver Maintenance
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Life Preserver Maintenance
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Damage Control Drill
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Damage Control Drill

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    Damage Control
    Firefighting
    USS Ronald Reagan
    U.S. Navy
    Training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT