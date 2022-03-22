USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Life Preserver Maintenance

220322-N-WU964-1057 YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 22, 2022) Seaman Chase Dunn from Galivants Ferry, South Carolina, performs preventative maintenance on an inflatable life preserver in the forecastle of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Deck department performs this maintenance annually to ensure preservers inflate properly in case of emergency use. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Dallas A. Snider)

