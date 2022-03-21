Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Equipment Inspection [Image 3 of 13]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Equipment Inspection

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    03.21.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Daniel Providakes 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    220321-N-SI601-1025 YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 21, 2022) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Spencer Long, from San Clemente, California, arranges firefighting protective gear for an equipment inspection in the hangar bay of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Sailors periodically inspect firefighting equipment to thoroughly examine its condition and note any potential discrepancies. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel G. Providakes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2022
    Date Posted: 03.28.2022 02:17
    Photo ID: 7111297
    VIRIN: 220321-N-SI601-1025
    Resolution: 3568x2375
    Size: 1.8 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Equipment Inspection [Image 13 of 13], by PO3 Daniel Providakes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Inspection
    CVN 76
    Damage Control
    USS Ronald Reagan
    U.S. Navy
    Yokosuka

