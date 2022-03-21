220321-N-SI601-1041 YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 21, 2022) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Hunter Rose, from Monroe, Wisconsin, arranges self-contained breathing apparatus bottles for an equipment inspection in the hangar bay of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Sailors periodically inspect firefighting equipment to thoroughly examine its condition and note any potential discrepancies. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel G. Providakes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.21.2022 Date Posted: 03.28.2022 02:17 Photo ID: 7111299 VIRIN: 220321-N-SI601-1041 Resolution: 3630x2416 Size: 1.84 MB Location: YOKOSUKA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Equipment Inspection [Image 13 of 13], by PO3 Daniel Providakes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.