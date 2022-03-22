Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Life Preserver Maintenance [Image 9 of 13]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Life Preserver Maintenance

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    03.22.2022

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Dallas Snider 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    220322-N-WU964-1046 YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 22, 2022) Seaman Chase Dunn from Galivants Ferry, South Carolina, performs preventative maintenance on an inflatable life preserver in the forecastle of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Deck department performs this maintenance annually to ensure preservers inflate properly in case of emergency use. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Dallas A. Snider)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2022
    Date Posted: 03.28.2022 02:18
    Photo ID: 7111303
    VIRIN: 220322-N-WU964-1046
    Resolution: 6231x4159
    Size: 971.43 KB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Life Preserver Maintenance [Image 13 of 13], by SA Dallas Snider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Equipment Inspection
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Equipment Inspection
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Equipment Inspection
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Equipment Inspection
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Equipment Inspection
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Equipment Inspection
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Life Preserver Maintenance
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Life Preserver Maintenance
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Life Preserver Maintenance
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Life Preserver Maintenance
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Life Preserver Maintenance
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Damage Control Drill
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Damage Control Drill

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    Deck
    USS Ronald Reagan
    Maintenance
    U.S. Navy
    Yokosuka

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT