USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Damage Control Drill

220323-N-WU964-1021 YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 23, 2022) Sailors simulate fighting a fire during a damage control drill aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan Sailors perform damage control training to prepare for casualties that can occur while in port. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Dallas A. Snider)

