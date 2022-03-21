U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Spar’s deck department assists a Canadian pilot disembark the vessel after navigating the St Lawrence River to Quebec City, March 21, 2022. Traveling in international waters in restricted areas, pilots come onboard to assist vessels safely navigate the waterways. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gregory Schell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.21.2022 Date Posted: 03.27.2022 18:52 Photo ID: 7111079 VIRIN: 220321-G-BQ174-1853 Resolution: 5450x3638 Size: 1.2 MB Location: QC, CA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USCGC Spar Homebound Transit [Image 10 of 10], by PO3 Gregory Schell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.