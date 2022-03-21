USCGC Spar Homebound Transit

Crewmembers assigned to U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Spar position the brow on the buoy deck while tied to the pier in Quebec City, Canada, March 21, 2022. Spar and her crew are traveling to Duluth, Minn. after a year-long maintenance period in Baltimore. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gregory Schell)

