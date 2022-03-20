Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USCGC Spar Homebound Transit

    USCGC Spar Homebound Transit

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    03.20.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gregory Schell 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Spar underway with limited visibility in the Atlantic Ocean during its homebound transit to Duluth, Minn. after a year-long maintenance period in Baltimore, March 20, 2022. CGC Spar is a 225’ Juniper Class Buoy Tender and the newest addition to the Coast Guard Ninth District fleet. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gregory Schell)

    Date Taken: 03.20.2022
    Date Posted: 03.27.2022
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
