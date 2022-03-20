U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Spar underway with limited visibility in the Atlantic Ocean during its homebound transit to Duluth, Minn. after a year-long maintenance period in Baltimore, March 20, 2022. CGC Spar is a 225’ Juniper Class Buoy Tender and the newest addition to the Coast Guard Ninth District fleet. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gregory Schell)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2022 18:52
|Photo ID:
|7111075
|VIRIN:
|220320-G-BQ174-1112
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|1.54 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USCGC Spar Homebound Transit [Image 10 of 10], by PO3 Gregory Schell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
