USCGC Spar Homebound Transit

U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Spar underway with limited visibility in the Atlantic Ocean during its homebound transit to Duluth, Minn. after a year-long maintenance period in Baltimore, March 20, 2022. CGC Spar is a 225’ Juniper Class Buoy Tender and the newest addition to the Coast Guard Ninth District fleet. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gregory Schell)

Date Taken: 03.20.2022 Date Posted: 03.27.2022 Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN