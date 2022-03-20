U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Timothy Koscielny, a Boatswain’s Mate aboard Coast Guard Cutter Spar, clears the weather decks of snow while underway in the Gulf of Saint Lawrence, March 20, 2022. Spar and her crew are traveling to Duluth, Minn. after a year-long maintenance period in Baltimore. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gregory Schell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.20.2022 Date Posted: 03.27.2022 18:52 Photo ID: 7111072 VIRIN: 220320-G-BQ174-1110 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 1.06 MB Location: GULF OF SAINT LAWRENCE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USCGC Spar Homebound Transit [Image 10 of 10], by PO3 Gregory Schell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.