Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USCGC Spar Homebound Transit [Image 2 of 10]

    USCGC Spar Homebound Transit

    GULF OF SAINT LAWRENCE

    03.20.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gregory Schell 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Timothy Koscielny, a Boatswain’s Mate aboard Coast Guard Cutter Spar, clears the weather decks of snow while underway in the Gulf of Saint Lawrence, March 20, 2022. Spar and her crew are traveling to Duluth, Minn. after a year-long maintenance period in Baltimore. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gregory Schell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2022
    Date Posted: 03.27.2022 18:52
    Photo ID: 7111072
    VIRIN: 220320-G-BQ174-1110
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 1.06 MB
    Location: GULF OF SAINT LAWRENCE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USCGC Spar Homebound Transit [Image 10 of 10], by PO3 Gregory Schell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USCGC Spar Homebound Transit
    USCGC Spar Homebound Transit
    USCGC Spar Homebound Transit
    USCGC Spar Homebound Transit
    USCGC Spar Homebound Transit
    USCGC Spar Homebound Transit
    USCGC Spar Homebound Transit
    USCGC Spar Homebound Transit
    USCGC Spar Homebound Transit
    USCGC Spar Homebound Transit

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #USCG #CoastGuard #Underway #GoingHome #Snow #SaintLawrence

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT