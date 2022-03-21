U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class James Preble, a Boatswain’s Mate aboard Coast Guard Cutter Spar, pulls a line from the forward hatch in preparation for mooring in Quebec City, Canada, March 21, 2022. Spar and her crew are traveling to Duluth, Minn. after a year long maintenance period in Baltimore. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gregory Schell)
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2022 18:52
|Photo ID:
|7111080
|VIRIN:
|220321-G-BQ174-1493
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|866.95 KB
|Location:
|QC, CA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USCGC Spar Homebound Transit [Image 10 of 10], by PO3 Gregory Schell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT