Crewmembers assigned to U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Spar heave a mooring line while at the pier in Quebec City, Canada, March 21, 2022. Spar and her crew are traveling to Duluth, Minn. after a year-long maintenance period in Baltimore. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gregory Schell)
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2022 18:52
|Photo ID:
|7111078
|VIRIN:
|220321-G-BQ174-1786
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|1.63 MB
|Location:
|QC, CA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USCGC Spar Homebound Transit [Image 10 of 10], by PO3 Gregory Schell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
