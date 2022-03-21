Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USCGC Spar Homebound Transit [Image 8 of 10]

    USCGC Spar Homebound Transit

    QC, CANADA

    03.21.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gregory Schell 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    Crewmembers assigned to U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Spar heave a mooring line while at the pier in Quebec City, Canada, March 21, 2022. Spar and her crew are traveling to Duluth, Minn. after a year-long maintenance period in Baltimore. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gregory Schell)

    Date Taken: 03.21.2022
    Date Posted: 03.27.2022 18:52
    Photo ID: 7111078
    VIRIN: 220321-G-BQ174-1786
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 1.63 MB
    Location: QC, CA
