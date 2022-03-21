USCGC Spar Homebound Transit

U.S. Coast Guard Ens. Neeko Helbich, Training Officer aboard Coast Guard Cutter Spar, looks through the alidade while on watch underway in the Gulf of St Lawrence, March 21, 2022. Spar and her crew are traveling to Duluth, Minn. after a year long maintenance period in Baltimore. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gregory Schell)
