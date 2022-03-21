Kneeling Engagement

U.S Army Staff Sgt. David Dividu, an infantryman representing the Columbus-based 648th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, Georgia Army National Guard, engages targets at the weapons qualification event during the 2022 Georgia National Guard Best Warrior Competition at Fort Stewart, Ga., March 21, 2022. The Best Warrior Competition tests the readiness and adaptiveness of our forces, preparing our Georgia Guardsmen to meet today’s unpredictable challenges. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class R.J. Lannom Jr.)

