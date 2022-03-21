Standing Position

U.S. Army Sgt. Mario Mora, an infantryman representing the Macon-based 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Georgia Army National Guard, engages targets during the weapons qualification event at the 2022 Georgia National Guard Best Warrior Competition at Fort Stewart, Ga., March 21, 2022. The Best Warrior Competition tests the readiness and adaptiveness of our forces, preparing our Georgia Guardsmen to meet today’s unpredictable challenges. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class R.J. Lannom Jr.)

