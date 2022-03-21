BWC M249 Event

U.S. Army Spc. Cameron Wilson, a UH-60 Black Hawk crew chief representing the Marietta-based 78th Aviation Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard, performs an M249 Squad Automatic Weapon function check during the 2022 Georgia National Guard Best Warrior Competition at Fort Stewart, Ga., March 21, 2022. The Best Warrior Competition tests the readiness and adaptiveness of our forces, preparing our Georgia Guardsmen to meet today’s unpredictable challenges. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class R.J. Lannom Jr.)

