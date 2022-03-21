M249 Event

U.S Army Sgt. Michael McNerney, a parachute rigger representing the Marietta-based 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard, conducts am M249 Squad Automatic Weapon function check during the 2022 Georgia National Guard Best Warrior Competition at Fort Stewart, Ga., March 21, 2022. The Best Warrior Competition tests the readiness and adaptiveness of our forces, preparing our Georgia Guardsmen to meet today’s unpredictable challenges. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class R.J. Lannom Jr.)

