U.S. Army Spc. Lisandro Padilla, an artilleryman representing the Columbus-based 648th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, Georgia Army National Guard, performs an M240 Machine Gun function check during the 2022 Georgia National Guard Best Warrior Competition at Fort Stewart, Ga., March 21, 2022. The Best Warrior Competition tests the readiness and adaptiveness of our forces, preparing our Georgia Guardsmen to meet today’s unpredictable challenges. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class R.J. Lannom Jr.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.21.2022 Date Posted: 03.27.2022 13:48 Photo ID: 7110915 VIRIN: 220321-A-PZ950-1456 Resolution: 5085x3390 Size: 9.14 MB Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Clearing the Weapon [Image 14 of 14], by SFC R.J. Lannom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.