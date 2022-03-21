Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Engaging Targets [Image 13 of 14]

    Engaging Targets

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class R.J. Lannom 

    78th Troop Command

    U.S. Army Sgt. James Meacham, an infantryman representing the Macon-based 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Georgia Army National Guard, engages targets at the weapons qualification event during the 2022 Georgia National Guard Best Warrior Competition at Fort Stewart, Ga., March 21, 2022. The Best Warrior Competition tests the readiness and adaptiveness of our forces, preparing our Georgia Guardsmen to meet today’s unpredictable challenges. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class R.J. Lannom Jr.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2022
    Date Posted: 03.27.2022 13:48
    Photo ID: 7110923
    VIRIN: 220321-A-PZ950-2349
    Resolution: 5033x3355
    Size: 4.28 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Engaging Targets [Image 14 of 14], by SFC R.J. Lannom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    M2 Event
    M249 Event
    M40 Event
    M240 Event
    Clearing the Weapon
    BWC M2 event
    BWC M4 Knowledge Event
    BWC M249 Event
    Rounds Downrange
    Battlesight Zero
    On Line
    Standing Position
    Engaging Targets
    Kneeling Engagement

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Guardsmen
    Training
    winningmatters
    2022 Georgia National Guard
    2022 Georgia Army National Guard
    2022 Georgia Best Warrior Competition

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT