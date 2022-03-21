BWC M2 event

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Corey Collins, a recruiter representing the Recruiting and Retention Battalion, Georgia Army National Guard, conducts an M2 Machine Gun function check during the 2022 Georgia National Guard Best Warrior Competition at Fort Stewart, Ga., March 21, 2022. The Best Warrior Competition tests the readiness and adaptiveness of our forces, preparing our Georgia Guardsmen to meet today’s unpredictable challenges. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class R.J. Lannom Jr.)

Date Taken: 03.21.2022 Date Posted: 03.27.2022 Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US