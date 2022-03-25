Army Reserve Airpower

A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster transport plane flies above a U.S. Army UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter on display the Tampa Bay Airfest in MacDill Air Force Base, March 25, 2022. Two UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters were on display during the Airfest, both operated by the 5th Battalion, 159th General Support Aviation Brigade, U.S. Army Reserve Aviation Command. Based in Ft. Eustis, Virginia, the 5-159th GSAB boasts versatile rotary wing assets that can provide air assault, air movement and aeromedical evacuation for a variety of missions and environments. The Army showcases its Soldiers and equipment throughout the world to inspire the next generation of leaders to serve in one of hundreds U.S. Army career fields on land, sea and air. Notably, the U.S. Army Reserve seeks more than 8,300 new Soldiers to fill its ranks. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. John L. Carkeet IV, 75th Innovation Command).

Date Taken: 03.25.2022
Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US