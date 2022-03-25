A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster transport plane flies above a U.S. Army UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter on display the Tampa Bay Airfest in MacDill Air Force Base, March 25, 2022. Two UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters were on display during the Airfest, both operated by the 5th Battalion, 159th General Support Aviation Brigade, U.S. Army Reserve Aviation Command. Based in Ft. Eustis, Virginia, the 5-159th GSAB boasts versatile rotary wing assets that can provide air assault, air movement and aeromedical evacuation for a variety of missions and environments. The Army showcases its Soldiers and equipment throughout the world to inspire the next generation of leaders to serve in one of hundreds U.S. Army career fields on land, sea and air. Notably, the U.S. Army Reserve seeks more than 8,300 new Soldiers to fill its ranks. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. John L. Carkeet IV, 75th Innovation Command).
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2022 17:44
|Photo ID:
|7110627
|VIRIN:
|220325-A-DB402-823
|Resolution:
|4440x2480
|Size:
|8.43 MB
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Reserve Airpower [Image 5 of 5], by SSG John Carkeet IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
families
Humvee
remote control
motorcycle
helicopters
pushups
March
personnel
parachutes
UH-60 Blackhawks
MacDill Air Force Base
parachute riggers
retention
dead lift
budget
MacDill AFB
Florida
STEM
aircraft
community
recruits
Army Reserve
military
air assault
special forces
readiness
C-17 Globemaster
Army
robots
aviation
Tampa
recruiting
air ambulance
riggers
CH-47 Chinooks
marketing
visitors
swag
80th Training Command
1st Special Warfare Training Group
Army marketing
Military Vehicle Preservation Association
MVPA
Tampa Bay Airfest
2022
Army brand
jeeps
ACFT
Army Combat Fitness Test
leg tucks
Army Village
5-159 General Support Aviation Brigade
First Florida Chapter of the MVPA
