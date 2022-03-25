Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Reserve Airpower [Image 4 of 5]

    Army Reserve Airpower

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. John Carkeet IV 

    204th Public Affairs Detachment

    A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster transport plane flies above a U.S. Army UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter on display the Tampa Bay Airfest in MacDill Air Force Base, March 25, 2022. Two UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters were on display during the Airfest, both operated by the 5th Battalion, 159th General Support Aviation Brigade, U.S. Army Reserve Aviation Command. Based in Ft. Eustis, Virginia, the 5-159th GSAB boasts versatile rotary wing assets that can provide air assault, air movement and aeromedical evacuation for a variety of missions and environments. The Army showcases its Soldiers and equipment throughout the world to inspire the next generation of leaders to serve in one of hundreds U.S. Army career fields on land, sea and air. Notably, the U.S. Army Reserve seeks more than 8,300 new Soldiers to fill its ranks. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. John L. Carkeet IV, 75th Innovation Command).

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Reserve Airpower [Image 5 of 5], by SSG John Carkeet IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

