A father watches his son and daughter operate a remote-control robotic vehicle at the Tampa Bay Airfest’s Army Village displayed at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, March 25, 2022. This interactive exhibit offered visitors a glimpse into the Army’s initiatives to integrate STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) throughout every facet of its manpower, equipment and capabilities. The Army Village featured a myriad of modern and historical Army vehicles, helicopters and airborne equipment. These exhibits attracted thousands of visitors to the Army Village, where dozens of Soldiers from various branches, components and Military Occupation Specialties shared the tools of their respective trades. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. John L. Carkeet IV, 75th Innovation Command).
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2022 17:44
|Photo ID:
|7110628
|VIRIN:
|220325-A-DB402-921
|Resolution:
|1764x2913
|Size:
|3.63 MB
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, They Have (Remote) Control [Image 5 of 5], by SSG John Carkeet IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
families
Humvee
remote control
motorcycle
helicopters
pushups
March
personnel
parachutes
UH-60 Blackhawks
MacDill Air Force Base
parachute riggers
retention
dead lift
budget
MacDill AFB
Florida
STEM
aircraft
community
recruits
Army Reserve
military
air assault
special forces
readiness
C-17 Globemaster
Army
robots
aviation
Tampa
recruiting
air ambulance
riggers
CH-47 Chinooks
marketing
visitors
swag
80th Training Command
1st Special Warfare Training Group
Army marketing
Military Vehicle Preservation Association
MVPA
Tampa Bay Airfest
2022
Army brand
jeeps
ACFT
Army Combat Fitness Test
leg tucks
Army Village
5-159 General Support Aviation Brigade
First Florida Chapter of the MVPA
