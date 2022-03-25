They Have (Remote) Control

A father watches his son and daughter operate a remote-control robotic vehicle at the Tampa Bay Airfest’s Army Village displayed at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, March 25, 2022. This interactive exhibit offered visitors a glimpse into the Army’s initiatives to integrate STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) throughout every facet of its manpower, equipment and capabilities. The Army Village featured a myriad of modern and historical Army vehicles, helicopters and airborne equipment. These exhibits attracted thousands of visitors to the Army Village, where dozens of Soldiers from various branches, components and Military Occupation Specialties shared the tools of their respective trades. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. John L. Carkeet IV, 75th Innovation Command).

