    The 80th Training Command wants YOU!

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2022

    Story by Pfc. Nicholas Bushey 

    204th Public Affairs Detachment

    The 80th Training Command based in Richmond, Va., came out in full-force to support the Army Reserve instructor program at MacDill Air Force Base, Tampa, Fl., March 26.
    The program grants Noncommissioned Officers a chance to teach the next generation of soldiers in Military Occupational Specialty schools, and pass on that knowledge to those who will one day take their place.

    “That’s our goal here today, try to bring new blood into the Army, and at the 80th, we try to convince mid-career NCOs to transition into the instructor MOS,” said Sgt. Maj. Timothy Lawn, 80th Training Command.

    The instructor program is available to all NCOs and Senior NCOs, and currently has many openings to apply for. The program looks for soldiers who would do well leading in a classroom environment.

    “We’re currently between 30-50 percent full as far as assigned [personnel], so we are at half of our mission as far as numbers go,” said Master Sgt. Irma Rivera, 102nd Training Division, Fort Leonard Wood, Mo.

    The program requires a high set of standards as well as an enjoyment of teaching for NCOs who want to apply.

    “I’ve got experience in the field; I was a regular wheeled-vehicle mechanic for many years, then I went a brigade HHC where I ended up taking care of the brigade maintenance. I then went to a battalion where I took care of maintenance all the while still wrenching at my vehicle,” said Staff Sgt. Brad Coffell, 80th Training Command Regional Training Site Maintenance, Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa. “They do an interview process to determine your ability to teach effectively and speak to people,” added Coffell, who is an instructor himself. “I know it gets said a lot, but the instructors I’ve worked with really are a team. It’s a very tight-knit group of people.”

    The Army benefits from the instructor program by gaining skilled, well-trained NCOs that are at the top of their specific MOS. For more information or to apply for the ranks of the Reserve Instructor program, contact your local Army Reserve career manager.

