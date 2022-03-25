History on Display

Flags flutter atop a World War II era jeep that resides next to a pair of Humvees – the jeep’s successor – during the Tampa Bay Airfest held March 25, 2022, at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida. The First Florida Chapter of the Military Vehicle Preservation Association displayed the jeep, Humvees and other U.S. Army historical vehicles and equipment at the Airfest’s Army Village. The Army Village’s static displays and interactive exhibits attracted thousands of visitors to the Army Village, where dozens of Soldiers from various branches, components and Military Occupation Specialties share their tools of their respective trades. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. John L. Carkeet IV, 75th Innovation Command).

