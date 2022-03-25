Stars and Stripes in the Sky

Old Glory flutters in the clear, blue sky above Tampa Bay as a member of the Para-Commandos – U.S. Special Operations Command Parachute Team – descends onto the airfield at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, during the Tampa Bay Airfest March 25, 2022. The Para-Commandos comprise active duty Special Operators, such as Army Special Forces, Army Rangers, Navy SEALs, Air Force Combat Controllers and Marine Raiders. The Para-Commandos also have support personnel who hail from every branch of the service to include Reserve components. Teams such as the para-commanders travel around the world to inspire the next generation of leaders to serve in the armed forces. Notably, the U.S. Army Reserve seeks more than 8,300 new Soldiers to join its ranks. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. John L. Carkeet IV, 75th Innovation Command).

