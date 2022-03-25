After helping his visitor put on a T-11 Parachute Pack, U.S. Army Spc. Noel A. Caraballo, a parachute rigger assigned to C Company, Support Battalion, 1st Special Warfare Training Group, explains the last and arguably most important step in executing a safe airborne jump: pull the cord. Caraballo, a native of Cleveland, Ohio, and his fellow parachute riggers showcased their profession to thousands of guests who attended the Tampa Airfest at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, March 25, 2022. The 1st Special Warfare Training Group was one of several U.S. Army active, Reserve and National Guard units that built and operated the Airfest’s Army Village. The static displays and interactive exhibits attracted thousands of visitors to learn about the Army’s skilled people and impressive capabilities. The Army showcases its Soldiers and equipment throughout the world to inspire the next generation of leaders to serve in one of hundreds U.S. Army career fields on land, sea and air. Notably, the U.S. Army Reserve seeks more than 8,300 new Soldiers to fill its ranks. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. John L. Carkeet IV, 75th Innovation Command).
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2022 17:44
|Photo ID:
|7110626
|VIRIN:
|220325-A-DB402-616
|Resolution:
|5815x4000
|Size:
|15.7 MB
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Hometown:
|CLEVELAND, OH, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Most Important Step [Image 5 of 5], by SSG John Carkeet IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
families
Humvee
remote control
motorcycle
helicopters
plane
pushups
March
personnel
parachutes
UH-60 Blackhawks
MacDill Air Force Base
parachute riggers
retention
dead lift
budget
MacDill AFB
Florida
STEM
aircraft
community
recruits
Army Reserve
military
air assault
special forces
readiness
C-17 Globemaster
Army
robots
aviation
Tampa
recruiting
air ambulance
riggers
CH-47 Chinooks
marketing
visitors
swag
80th Training Command
1st Special Warfare Training Group
Army marketing
Military Vehicle Preservation Association
MVPA
Tampa Bay Airfest
2022
Army brand
jeeps
ACFT
Army Combat Fitness Test
leg tucks
Army Village
5-159 General Support Aviation Brigade
First Florida Chapter of the MVPA
