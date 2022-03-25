After helping his visitor put on a T-11 Parachute Pack, U.S. Army Spc. Noel A. Caraballo, a parachute rigger assigned to C Company, Support Battalion, 1st Special Warfare Training Group, explains the last and arguably most important step in executing a safe airborne jump: pull the cord. Caraballo, a native of Cleveland, Ohio, and his fellow parachute riggers showcased their profession to thousands of guests who attended the Tampa Airfest at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, March 25, 2022. The 1st Special Warfare Training Group was one of several U.S. Army active, Reserve and National Guard units that built and operated the Airfest’s Army Village. The static displays and interactive exhibits attracted thousands of visitors to learn about the Army’s skilled people and impressive capabilities. The Army showcases its Soldiers and equipment throughout the world to inspire the next generation of leaders to serve in one of hundreds U.S. Army career fields on land, sea and air. Notably, the U.S. Army Reserve seeks more than 8,300 new Soldiers to fill its ranks. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. John L. Carkeet IV, 75th Innovation Command).

