A mine-resistant ambush protected all-terrain vehicle (M-ATV) extracts Best Warrior competitors under simulated fire from the military operations on

urbanized terrain (MOUT) event at Florence Military Reservation, in Florence, Ariz., March 24, 2022.

Strengthening Soldiers and enhancing resilience is not a seasonal endeavor but a daily effort and a top priority for the Arizona National Guard (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jacob Dunlap, Released).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.24.2022 Date Posted: 03.25.2022 12:42 Photo ID: 7109040 VIRIN: 220324-Z-AY325-0451 Resolution: 3769x2513 Size: 1.28 MB Location: FLORENCE, AZ, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2022 Best Warrior Competitors Conduct a Military Operations on Urbanized Terrain (MOUT) Exercise in Florence, Ariz. [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Jacob Dunlap, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.