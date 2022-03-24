Three Best Warrior competitors scramble under simulated fire to enter two awaiting mine-resistant ambush protected all-terrain vehicles (M-ATV) during the military operations on
urbanized terrain (MOUT) event at Florence Military Reservation, in Florence, Ariz., March 24, 2022.
The AZNG Best Warrior Competition is a specialized event focused on providing a series of Soldier skills evaluations that test and train the Citizen-Soldiers who hail from within our diverse communities (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jacob Dunlap, Released).
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2022 12:42
|Photo ID:
|7109039
|VIRIN:
|220324-Z-AY325-0412
|Resolution:
|5397x3598
|Size:
|4.05 MB
|Location:
|FLORENCE, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 2022 Best Warrior Competitors Conduct a Military Operations on Urbanized Terrain (MOUT) Exercise in Florence, Ariz. [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Jacob Dunlap, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
