2022 Best Warrior Competitors Conduct a Military Operations on Urbanized Terrain (MOUT) Exercise in Florence, Ariz.

Three Best Warrior competitors scramble under simulated fire to enter two awaiting mine-resistant ambush protected all-terrain vehicles (M-ATV) during the military operations on

urbanized terrain (MOUT) event at Florence Military Reservation, in Florence, Ariz., March 24, 2022.

The AZNG Best Warrior Competition is a specialized event focused on providing a series of Soldier skills evaluations that test and train the Citizen-Soldiers who hail from within our diverse communities (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jacob Dunlap, Released).

