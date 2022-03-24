Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2022 Best Warrior Competitors Conduct a Military Operations on Urbanized Terrain (MOUT) Exercise in Florence, Ariz. [Image 7 of 10]

    2022 Best Warrior Competitors Conduct a Military Operations on Urbanized Terrain (MOUT) Exercise in Florence, Ariz.

    FLORENCE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Jacob Dunlap 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Renee Villegas with the 996th Area Support Medical Company provides rear security for her team during the military operations on
    urbanized terrain (MOUT) event at Florence Military Reservation, in Florence, Ariz., March 24, 2022.
    The AZNG Best Warrior Competition is a specialized event focused on providing a series of Soldier skills evaluations that test and train the Citizen-Soldiers who hail from within our diverse communities (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jacob Dunlap, Released).

    Date Taken: 03.24.2022
    Date Posted: 03.25.2022 12:43
    Photo ID: 7109037
    VIRIN: 220324-Z-AY325-0220
    Resolution: 6146x4097
    Size: 7.03 MB
    Location: FLORENCE, AZ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2022 Best Warrior Competitors Conduct a Military Operations on Urbanized Terrain (MOUT) Exercise in Florence, Ariz. [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Jacob Dunlap, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Best Warrior Competition
    Arizona
    National Guard
    AZNG
    Inspiring Service
    Foundations of Service

