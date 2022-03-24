U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Renee Villegas with the 996th Area Support Medical Company provides rear security for her team during the military operations on

urbanized terrain (MOUT) event at Florence Military Reservation, in Florence, Ariz., March 24, 2022.

The AZNG Best Warrior Competition is a specialized event focused on providing a series of Soldier skills evaluations that test and train the Citizen-Soldiers who hail from within our diverse communities (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jacob Dunlap, Released).

Date Taken: 03.24.2022 Date Posted: 03.25.2022 Photo ID: 7109037 VIRIN: 220324-Z-AY325-0220 Location: FLORENCE, AZ, US This work, 2022 Best Warrior Competitors Conduct a Military Operations on Urbanized Terrain (MOUT) Exercise in Florence, Ariz. [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Jacob Dunlap, identified by DVIDS