2022 Best Warrior Competitors Conduct a Military Operations on Urbanized Terrain (MOUT) Exercise in Florence, Ariz.

U.S. Army Sgt. Christian Lopez with the 258th Engineer Company and opposing-force (OPFOR) role players exchange simulated fire during the military operations on

urbanized terrain (MOUT) event at Florence Military Reservation, in Florence, Ariz., March 24, 2022.

Nineteen Soldiers from units throughout Arizona tested their mettle in the 2022 AZNG Best Warrior Competition for a chance to represent their state at regional and national levels (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jacob Dunlap, Released).

Date Taken: 03.24.2022 Date Posted: 03.25.2022 Location: FLORENCE, AZ, US