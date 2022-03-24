U.S. Army Spc. Scott Riley with the 222nd Transportation Company (left) and U.S. Army Spc. Hiram Raygoza with the 996th Area Support Medical Company (right) prepare to enter a mock hostile structure during the military operations on

urbanized terrain (MOUT) event at Florence Military Reservation, in Florence, Ariz., March 24, 2022.

Soldiers are the cornerstone of the AZNG foundation and events like these strengthen our Soldiers and the foundations they represent; emotionally, physically, mentally, and spiritually (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jacob Dunlap, Released).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.24.2022 Date Posted: 03.25.2022 12:43 Photo ID: 7109033 VIRIN: 220324-Z-AY325-0568 Resolution: 6093x4062 Size: 2.45 MB Location: FLORENCE, AZ, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2022 Best Warrior Competitors Conduct a Military Operations on Urbanized Terrain (MOUT) Exercise in Florence, Ariz. [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Jacob Dunlap, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.