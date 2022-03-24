U.S. Army Spc. Scott Riley with the 222nd Transportation Company (left) and U.S. Army Spc. Hiram Raygoza with the 996th Area Support Medical Company (right) prepare to enter a mock hostile structure during the military operations on
urbanized terrain (MOUT) event at Florence Military Reservation, in Florence, Ariz., March 24, 2022.
Soldiers are the cornerstone of the AZNG foundation and events like these strengthen our Soldiers and the foundations they represent; emotionally, physically, mentally, and spiritually (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jacob Dunlap, Released).
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2022 12:43
|Photo ID:
|7109033
|VIRIN:
|220324-Z-AY325-0568
|Resolution:
|6093x4062
|Size:
|2.45 MB
|Location:
|FLORENCE, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2022 Best Warrior Competitors Conduct a Military Operations on Urbanized Terrain (MOUT) Exercise in Florence, Ariz. [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Jacob Dunlap, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT