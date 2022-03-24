2022 Best Warrior Competitors Conduct a Military Operations on Urbanized Terrain (MOUT) Exercise in Florence, Ariz.

U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Jackson Garber with A Company, 1-158th Infantry Battalion clears a stairwell during the military operations on

urbanized terrain (MOUT) event at Florence Military Reservation, in Florence, Ariz., March 24, 2022.

Strengthening Soldiers and enhancing resilience is not a seasonal endeavor but a daily effort and a top priority for the Arizona National Guard (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jacob Dunlap, Released).

