2022 Best Warrior Competitors Conduct a Military Operations on Urbanized Terrain (MOUT) Exercise in Florence, Ariz.

U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Jackson Garber with A Company, 1-158th Infantry Battalion clears a stairwell during the military operations on
urbanized terrain (MOUT) event at Florence Military Reservation, in Florence, Ariz., March 24, 2022.
Strengthening Soldiers and enhancing resilience is not a seasonal endeavor but a daily effort and a top priority for the Arizona National Guard (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jacob Dunlap, Released).
|03.24.2022
|03.25.2022 12:43
|7109034
|220324-Z-AY325-0234
|4480x6720
|11.34 MB
|FLORENCE, AZ, US
|0
|0
