Six Best Warrior competitors clear the courtyard of a mock hostile structure during the military operations on

urbanized terrain (MOUT) event at Florence Military Reservation, in Florence, Ariz., March 24, 2022.

Soldiers competing in this event have the unique opportunity to bring any specialized knowledge gained back to their home units, improving upon the overall readiness of the Arizona National Guard (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jacob Dunlap, Released).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.24.2022 Date Posted: 03.25.2022 12:43 Photo ID: 7109032 VIRIN: 220324-Z-AY325-0516 Resolution: 5243x3495 Size: 2.42 MB Location: FLORENCE, AZ, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2022 Best Warrior Competitors Conduct a Military Operations on Urbanized Terrain (MOUT) Exercise in Florence, Ariz. [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Jacob Dunlap, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.