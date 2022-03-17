TAD commanding general inspects novel new construction methods

Maj. Gen. Kimberly Colloton, commanding general of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Division, shakes hands with U.S. Navy Senior Chief Petty Officer Adam Binon, Joint Task Force Engineer Senior Enlisted Advisor and briefer for the demonstration of FRAMECAD, a hardware and software system used to form and assemble cold-rolled steel framework for semi-permanent buildings at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Mar. 17, 2022. The joint team of Navy SeaBees and Army engineers demonstrated how utilizing this modern capability allows them to build quality structures faster and cheaper than traditional wood-framed structures. (U.S. Army photo by Richard Bumgardner)

Date Taken: 03.17.2022 Location: AL AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW