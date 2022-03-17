TAD commanding general inspects novel new construction methods

Maj. Gen. Kimberly Colloton, commanding general of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Division, inspects beams produced by the FRAMECAD system, an innovative hardware and software system used to form and assemble cold-rolled steel framework for semi-permanent buildings at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Mar. 17, 2022. Colloton is in Kuwait to review construction projects and participate in key leader engagements with stakeholders and customers of the Transatlantic Division in the Middle East. (U.S. Army photo by Richard Bumgardner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.17.2022 Date Posted: 03.23.2022 02:17 Photo ID: 7104997 VIRIN: 220317-A-JJ298-2005 Resolution: 2348x1490 Size: 2.63 MB Location: AL AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW