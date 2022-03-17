TAD commanding general inspects novel new construction methods

Staff Sgt. Austin Williams, Sr, an engineer with the U.S. Army Theater Engineer Brigade, briefs Maj. Gen. Kimberly Colloton, commanding general of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Division, on the application of a hardware and software system to form and assemble cold-rolled steel framework to build semi-permanent buildings at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Mar. 17, 2022. The joint team of Navy Seabees and Army engineers demonstrate how utilizing this modern capability allows them to build quality structures faster and cheaper than traditional wood-framed structures. (U.S. Army photo by Richard Bumgardner)

