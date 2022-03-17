TAD commanding general inspects novel new construction methods

A temporary construction site being used by Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 27, and Army Theater Engineer Brigade engineers, to form and assemble cold-rolled steel framework for semi-permanent buildings at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Mar. 17, 2022. Colloton is in Kuwait to review construction projects and participate in key leader engagements with stakeholders and customers of the Transatlantic Division in the Middle East. (U.S. Army photo by Richard Bumgardner)

