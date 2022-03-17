Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TAD commanding general inspects novel new construction methods [Image 7 of 13]

    TAD commanding general inspects novel new construction methods

    AL AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    03.17.2022

    Photo by Richard Bumgardner 

    USACE Transatlantic Expeditionary District

    Maj. Gen. Kimberly Colloton, commanding general of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Division, listens to a briefing by U.S. Navy Builder 2nd Class Sabino Pizzano, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 27, at a construction site that uses the FRAMECAD system at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Mar. 17, 2022. Colloton is in Kuwait to review construction projects and participate in key leader engagements with stakeholders and customers of the Transatlantic Division in the Middle East. (U.S. Army photo by Richard Bumgardner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2022
    Date Posted: 03.23.2022 02:20
    Photo ID: 7104994
    VIRIN: 220317-A-JJ298-2001
    Resolution: 1954x1791
    Size: 2.42 MB
    Location: AL AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TAD commanding general inspects novel new construction methods [Image 13 of 13], by Richard Bumgardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Seabee
    USACE
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 27
    TAD
    Transatlantic Division
    Richard Bumgardner
    Transatlantic Middle East District
    Maj. Gen. Kimberly Colloton
    FRAMECAD
    Builder 2nd Class Sabino Pizzano

