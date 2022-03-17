Maj. Gen. Kimberly Colloton, commanding general of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Division, listens to U.S. Navy Senior Chief Petty Officer Adam Binon, Joint Task Force Engineer Senior Enlisted Advisor, at a construction site that uses the FRAMECAD system at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Mar. 17, 2022. Colloton is in Kuwait to review construction projects and participate in key leader engagements with stakeholders and customers of the Transatlantic Division in the Middle East. (U.S. Army photo by Richard Bumgardner)

Date Taken: 03.17.2022
Location: AL AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW
This work, TAD commanding general inspects novel new construction methods, by Richard Bumgardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.