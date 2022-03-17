Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TAD commanding general inspects novel new construction methods

    TAD commanding general inspects novel new construction methods

    AL AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    03.17.2022

    Photo by Richard Bumgardner 

    USACE Transatlantic Expeditionary District

    Maj. Gen. Kimberly Colloton, commanding general of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Division, presents a commander's coin to Staff Sgt. Austin Williams, Sr, an engineer with the 702nd Engineering Company, U.S. Army Theater Engineer Brigade, following a demonstration on the application of a hardware and software system to form and assemble cold-rolled steel framework to build semi-permanent buildings at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Mar. 17, 2022. The joint team of Navy Seabees and Army engineers demonstrate how utilizing this modern capability allows them to build quality structures faster and cheaper than traditional wood-framed structures. (U.S. Army photo by Richard Bumgardner)

    Date Taken: 03.17.2022
    Date Posted: 03.23.2022 02:24
    Location: AL AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TAD commanding general inspects novel new construction methods, by Richard Bumgardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    TAD
    Transatlantic Division
    Richard Bumgardner
    Maj. Gen. Kimberly Colloton
    U.S. Army Theater Engineer Brigade
    Staff Sgt. Austin Williams

