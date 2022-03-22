44th FS, JASDF conduct bilateral training

A crew chief assigned to the 18th Aircraft Maintenance Unit, Kadena Air Base, Japan, checks the tires on an F-15C Eagle before flight on the first day of the Tsuiki Aviation Training Relocation program, March 22, 2022, at Japan Air Self-Defense Force Tsuiki Air Base, Japan. TATR is a result of the May 2006 United States-Japan roadmap for realignment implementation, a bilateral program aimed at increasing operational readiness and improving interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kyle Johnson)
