44th FS, JASDF conduct bilateral training

U.S. Air Force Capt. Michael “Fuji” Paladines, 44th Fighter Squadron pilot, dons his flight gear in preparation for the first sortie of the Tsuiki Aviation Training Relocation Program on Tsuiki Air Base, Japan, March 22, 2022. TATR is a result of the May 2006 United States-Japan roadmap for realignment implementation, a bilateral program aimed at increasing operational readiness and improving interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kyle Johnson)

