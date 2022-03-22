44th FS, JASDF conduct bilateral training

A U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle assigned to the 44th Fighter Squadron, Kadena Air Base, Japan, takes off from the Tsuiki Air Base flightline, March 22, 2022. Tsuiki Air Base hosted the March 2022 iteration of the Aviation Training Relocation program, which increases operational readiness and improves interoperability with our Japanese allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kyle Johnson)

Date Taken: 03.22.2022
Location: TSUIKI AIR BASE, FUKUOKA, JP